PM Sharif announces day of mourning on Feb 8 for Aga Khan IV

The government has officially declared February 8 as a national day of mourning to honor Prince Shah Karim Al-Husseini, Aga Khan IV, the revered spiritual leader of the Shia Imami Ismaili Muslims.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division on Thursday, the national flag will be flown at half-mast across the country on February 8 as a tribute to Prince Karim Aga Khan.

Prince Karim al-Husseini passed away on Tuesday at the age of 88, leaving millions of followers worldwide in mourning.

Born on December 13, 1936, in Geneva, he spent his early years in Nairobi, Kenya, before moving back to Switzerland. He attended the prestigious Le Rosey School and later pursued Islamic history at Harvard University in the United States.

The notification states, “The Prime Minister, on behalf of the Government and the people of Pakistan, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan and has declared a National Day of Mourning on Saturday, February 8, 2025, coinciding with His Highness’s funeral.”

Furthermore, the government of Gilgit-Baltistan has announced a three-day mourning period across the region and declared a public holiday on Thursday in tribute to Aga Khan IV’s passing.