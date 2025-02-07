Lahore DC rejects PTI’s request for a Feb 8 power show at Minar-e-Pakistan

In a significant move, the Lahore city district administration late Thursday denied Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) permission to hold a public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan on February 8, citing security concerns.

The decision comes as PTI declared February 8—the first anniversary of what it calls the “rigged general elections”—as a “Black Day.” According to a statement from Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC), the rally was not permitted to maintain law and order in the city.

The DC further highlighted that major events, including a cricket match, an international speaker conference, and a horse and cattle show, are scheduled for the same day, requiring a significant security deployment.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) directed the deputy commissioner to decide on PTI’s request by 5 pm. The directive was issued by Justice Farooq Haider while hearing a petition filed by PTI Punjab Chief Organiser Aliya Hamza on February 3, seeking approval for the public gathering.

PTI had planned the protest after its negotiations with the government collapsed. The party, alongside other opposition groups, has repeatedly alleged that the 2024 general elections were marred by rigging and that its mandate was stolen.

The talks between the PTI and the PML-N-led government, which began in late December after months of political tensions, eventually broke down when the government failed to form a judicial commission to investigate the May 9 riots and November 2024 protests, a key PTI demand.

On the same date, PTI has also announced a rally in Swabi, with PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Junaid Akbar warning of intensified protests against the ruling coalition. He asserted that the party’s willingness to engage in dialogue was mistaken for weakness.

In recent months, PTI has frequently taken to the streets, with its demonstrations and power shows in Islamabad last year leading to a government crackdown on party workers and multiple cases against its leaders.