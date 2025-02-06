Babar Azam Tweets About Losing His Phone

Former captain of Pakistan cricket team Babar Azam took to Twitter to inform his followers about losing his phone just days before the ICC Champions Trophy.

In his tweet, Babar expressed frustration over the loss, urging fans to disregard any suspicious messages they may receive from his number.

The incident comes at a critical time as Pakistan prepares for the ICC Champions Trophy, set to begin shortly in the subcontinent.

The loss of his phone adds to the challenges facing the team, already dealing with injury concerns and squad adjustments ahead of the prestigious tournament.

Fans have rallied behind the star batsman, offering support and wishing him well for the upcoming matches.

As Pakistan gears up for their Champions Trophy campaign, Babar’s leadership and batting prowess will be essential for the team’s success on the global stage