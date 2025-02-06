Remembering Aga Khan

Aga Khan IV, the 49th spiritual leader of the Ismaili Shia Muslim community for almost seven decades, breathed his last on Tuesday in the same peaceful manner that characterized his life. This marks not only the end of an era but also a profound moment for reflection on the essence of compassionate leadership.

His visionary approach has indelibly shaped the social landscape of Pakistan and beyond. Merely remembering his efforts does not do justice to the loss of such a remarkable figure, which makes it all the more important for us to focus on the principles he championed.

From the moment he stepped into his role as a young undergraduate student, Prince Karim demonstrated a rare dedication to social development, education, and healthcare. Under his leadership, the Ismaili community became known for its remarkable philanthropic contributions, with wealthier members donating up to one-fifth of their income to support humanitarian causes. By investing billions of dollars in infrastructure, he transformed despair and limitation into opportunity and hope, constantly fighting for the underserved.

Notwithstanding what the critics believe, the Aga Khan’s leadership redefined the prevailing narrative, bravely tackling misconceptions that often led to religious discrimination. In essence, his work was an unprecedented response to the ongoing persecution faced by religious minorities.

With UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres remembering his “unwavering commitment…to improving the lives of millions,” King Charles grieving for “the loss of a friend of both himself and his mother,” and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau referring to him as “extraordinarily compassionate global leader,” condolences continue to pour in from leaders across the globe. Writing closer to home, his legacy of service and compassion has struck a chord with leaders from all parties, including Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who took to social media to remember his contributions to Pakistan.

Education was a cornerstone of the Aga Khan’s philosophy as he recognized that it was essential for breaking the cycles of poverty and underdevelopment.. This legacy, unfortunately, stands in stark contrast to the reality faced by many Ismailis, who have been targets of politically motivated violence. The memories of attacks on their buses or mosques serve as sombre reminders of the urgent need for compassion. Would it not be fitting for the state to honour his memory by taking a resolute stance against hatred and communal violence, ensuring that every individual’s right to life and dignity is upheld? *