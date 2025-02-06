Balochistan Conundrum

Balochistan is burning. Last week’s announcement by the ISPR, detailing the deaths of 23 alleged terrorists alongside the loss of 18 Frontier Corps personnel, should have been a wake-up call for the complacent authorities: we are still at war within our own borders. On the heels of this tragedy, as if to further put the point across, two more security personnel were martyred when armed men opened fire on a vehicle near Ziarat while one FC soldier was gunned down in Chaman. All this, when PM Sharif was making rounds in Quetta, visiting injured soldiers and emphasising the need to put politics aside to fight this new wave of insurgency.

For too long, the people of Balochistan have suffered from political and economic neglect, living with the repercussions of historical injustices.

It can only be hoped (nay, prayed) that this time around, Islamabad will take the threat more seriously, building consensus for a determined operation to not only prioritise Balochistan’s security but also ensure that no sleeper cells or across-the-border coordination networks exist.

However, such iron-clad resolve can only take care of the immediate threat posed by those who promote violence. To effectively tackle the growing discontent arising from a long-standing sense of exclusion, a lot more needs to be done. This conflict has spiralled into an endless cycle of bloodshed, with security forces engaged in battles that bring no real resolution-only more suffering and more funerals.

Effective military action would have to be complemented by a sincere, people-centric approach that prioritizes development, dialogue, and inclusivity. Long-term peace can only be achieved through meaningful engagement with the local communities.

Unity in diversity is our strength, and it is crucial for the state to acknowledge the rights of Balochistan’s people. Our history is littered with tragic examples that firmly establish how force alone cannot win the hearts and minds of the people. Building more bridges that respect Baloch traditions, acknowledge their political identity and prioritise statecraft over subjugation is essential to regaining the trust of those who have lost faith in Pakistan’s future. Together We Must. *