Hosting Aman-2025

Predominantly, prominent civilizations like Circa, Indus Valley and Egypt have emerged and developed along the seas and rivers. Presently 2.4 billion people are living within 60 miles of the coast as ports and sea have always provided prudent prospects for explorers and admirals like Ibn Battuta, Zheng He and Khair-Udin Barbarossa who dominated the Mediterranean Sea and Indian Ocean in the 15th and 16th centuries respectively. Consequently, the domination led to the enhancement of sea trade as seas were considered a common human heritage however, during and after the Second World War countries like the U.S, the UK, France, Spain and Italy started to build stronger navies to not only consolidate on colonization but also to dominate the sea trade routes across the globe and established overseas naval bases since 1970s to control the vital choke points along sea lines of communication (SLOCs). Such extra-regional emergence led to the expansion of navies such as China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, India, Iran and Pakistan to strengthen the domain of Maritime Security not only by securing their lands and SLOCs but also by exploring marine sources. In the case of Pakistan due to its neighbouring environments, Maritime Security is more pivotal for the protection of its SLOCs and economy. Following the trends of enhancing global inter-dependence world navies have adopted the approach of conducting joint naval drills to share new professional techniques of the Maritime domain and to enhance diplomatic understanding.

Pakistan being a conscientious nation is committed to its resolve of peaceful co-existence and is determined to superior regional harmony and cooperation thus Pakistan is contributing as part of UN Peace Enforcing and Peace Keeping Missions. Proudly; Pakistan Navy has been entrusted with command of Maritime Task Force 150 and 151 and has participated in various bilateral and multilateral exercises. Pakistan took the initiative by conducting Multilateral Biennial Exercise AMAN 2007 to reveal its obligations to peace, contribute towards regional Maritime Security and enhance interoperability between regional and extra-regional navies, particularly against asymmetric threats. Ever-increasing numbers of participants have made the AMAN International Naval Event with its 9th episode planned in February 2025. Considering the geo-political manoeuvre place of Pakistan, the significance of Gwadar Port, CPEC and the professional credentials of the Pakistan Navy even Blue Water navies are keen for regular participation. During the first AMAN Exercise in 2007; 28 countries participated and in 2023; overall 50 countries participated. For AMAN-2025, it is expected that over 50 countries, numerous international observers, and multiple warships will participate, showcasing the Pakistan Navy’s growing influence in fostering maritime peace and cooperation.

AMAN-2025 demonstrates Pakistan’s resolve to unite navies for peace

Exercise is designed to provide a common forum for information sharing, mutual understanding and identification of areas of common interests. Secondly, developing and practising response tactics, techniques and procedures against asymmetric and traditional threats during the sea phase of the exercise and finally interaction with other nationals to share multicultural opportunities including Cultural Display and Food Gala. Exercise focuses on objectives to enhance interoperability with regional and extra-regional navies thereby acting as a bridge between the regions and displaying a united resolve against terrorism and crimes in the Maritime Domain.

The AMAN, unlike the contemporary Malabar Exercise, is based on principles of cooperation and support instead of domination hence it includes more cooperative activities like Replenishment at Sea, Counter Piracy Demonstration, Firing of Rocket Depth Charges, Surface Firing on Killer Tomato, Fly Pasts, Counter Terrorism Demonstrations, Special Operation Forces activities, Cultural shows and Food Galas. With the addition of the first-ever AMAN Dialogue in 2025, the exercise’s scope will expand significantly. This dialogue will bring heads of navies, coast guards, and other stakeholders together to discuss critical maritime security issues, enhancing AMAN’s position as a premier forum for international maritime collaboration.

The AMAN exercise has become a symbol of maritime cooperation and a platform for promoting peace, regional stability, and global collaboration. The upcoming AMAN-2025 will further solidify the Pakistan Navy’s commitment to fostering international partnerships and addressing challenges in the maritime domain.

With participation from over 50 countries, enhanced scope through the inaugural AMAN Dialogue, and a focus on shared challenges like piracy and maritime terrorism, AMAN-2025 demonstrates Pakistan’s resolve to unite navies for peace. AMAN promotes harmony and collaborative maritime security, making it a cornerstone of Pakistan’s efforts to maintain stability and ensure freedom of navigation in critical waterways.

By fostering inclusivity and addressing both traditional and non-traditional threats, AMAN-2025 will not only strengthen regional and global maritime security but also showcase Pakistan’s pivotal role in bridging nations for mutual prosperity and peace.

The writer is PhD (International Relations) and Fellow Research Member with Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transportation (UK) & Pakistan Navy War College