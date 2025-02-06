Farah Khan’s holy Quran recitation in viral vlog sparks debate!

Bollywood choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan, known for her lively celebrity cooking vlogs, is once again in the spotlight.

Her latest video featuring actress Hina Khan has gone viral, not just for their heartwarming conversation but for an unexpected moment that has sparked mixed reactions online.

The vlog showcases Farah and Hina bonding over Lotus Stem Yakhni Pulao, with the television star opening up about her cancer journey and career. However, it was Farah’s candid comment towards the end of the video that caught netizens’ attention.

As Hina requested prayers, Farah casually responded, “This is the only prayer I know from the Quran,” before reciting a verse. Then she recited ‘Surah Ikhlas’ from the holy Quran over Hina. Hina Khan seemed surprised and glad at the same moment as Farah recited the verses from the Quran. Later on, she revealed that “It was the only Surah she could remember as her grandmother would recite the same Surah over her each day, followed by doing it for her children every morning.”

Her statement has since triggered a wave of online discussions. Some viewers expressed surprise over Farah’s limited knowledge of Islamic prayers, questioning her religious awareness. However, many others defended her, pointing out her multicultural upbringing.

Supporters highlighted that Farah’s late father was Muslim, while her mother was Parsi, and she was raised in a diverse household. One user wrote, “She lost her father at a young age and grew up more influenced by the Parsi side of her family, so it’s understandable.”

While reactions remain divided, several voices have urged people to avoid unnecessary judgment and respect personal backgrounds.