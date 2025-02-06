Brody Jenner slams assumption he got money from Kardashian family

Brody Jenner is keeping up with his lavish lifestyle on his own. While The Hills alum previously made occasional appearances alongside dad Caitlyn Jenner and sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, he has worked hard for his money.

“It’s funny that people think that, because, first off, my dad never gave any child support,” he told Bustle in an interview published Feb. 4. “It wasn’t like we were getting any money from the Kardashians ever.”

Brody-whose mother Linda Thompson was married to Caitlyn from 1981 to1986-emphasized that he has his own claim to fame outside of his sisters.

“Kendall and Kylie are my sisters,” the 41-year-old said. “We have the same last name, but we don’t share a bank account. I don’t get to go on the pink jet, though I would love to.”

Brody-whose shares 17-month-old daughter Honey with his fiancée Tia Blanco-recently opened up about the dynamic he shares with Kendall and Kylie, whose mother Kris Jenner was married to Caitlyn from 1991 to 2015.

“I love ’em all,” the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season three contestant gushed about siblings and step siblings, which include Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian, on the Jan. 22 episode of The Viall Files podcast. “Love ’em all to death. I just don’t see them.”

“We all have a tremendous amount of love for each other, even Kendall and Kylie,” he continued. “It’s not their fault, it’s not my fault, it’s not really anybody’s fault. It’s just, yeah, they don’t live that far, but we lived in two different households growing up.”

Still, should his little sisters ever need him, he’s there in a heartbeat.

“If Kylie or Kendall call me right now, I would walk out of this room and pick up the phone,” Brody added, “and I’d be there for them.”