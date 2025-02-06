Will Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift after Super Bowl 2025?

Travis Kelce is leaving the door open for the rest of his love story with Taylor Swift. Ahead of Super Bowl 2025, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was asked whether he had plans to pop the question to the “Wildest Dreams” singer after he faces off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9. And after initially sidestepping the question posed by reporters during opening night in New Orleans Feb. 3, the 35-year-old simply responded, “Wouldn’t you like to know?” with a smile. But that wasn’t the only instance Travis addressed his romance with the Grammy winner. In fact, the football star also shared that he’s going into the big game ready to make the whole place shimmer. “I better hold up my end of the bargain, right?” he explained of matching Taylor’s energy. “She’s up there being the superstar that she is and never taking no for an answer and always working her tail off. I better match that energy for sure.” During the press conference, Travis also shared insight into their personal routine, praising the “Anti Hero” vocalist for her skills. “Oh, she’s quite the cook,” he shared. “I’m a breakfast guy, man. I would say her homemade Pop Tarts are unbelievable.”