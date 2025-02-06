West Indies unveils schedule for White-Ball series against Pakistan

Cricket West Indies has officially announced the schedule for Pakistan’s white-ball series, set to take place in July and August.

As per national media reports, the series will feature three T20Is and three ODIs. The T20I matches will be played in the United States, with all three fixtures set to take place in Broward County, Florida, on July 31, August 2, and August 3.

The ODI leg of the series will be hosted at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad, with matches scheduled for August 8, 10, and 12.

Before facing Pakistan, the West Indies will play a five-match T20I series against Australia. The first two games will be held at Sabina Park on July 20 and 22, while the remaining three will take place at Warner Park, St. Kitts, on July 25, 26, and 28.

Following the home season, the West Indies Men’s team will embark on an international tour spanning India, Bangladesh, and New Zealand from September 21 to December 23. The tour includes two Test matches in India, three ODIs and three T20Is in Bangladesh, and a full series in New Zealand, featuring five T20Is, three ODIs, and three Test matches.

Meanwhile, the West Indies Women’s team will kick off their 2025 campaign with the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in Pakistan from April 4-19. Six teams will compete for two coveted spots in the marquee tournament set to be held in India between August and September.