PM calls on India for meaningful Kashmir talks

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday urged India to engage in meaningful and decisive negotiations to resolve the Kashmir dispute, reiterating Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Kashmiri people.

Addressing a special session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly on Kashmir Solidarity Day, marked every year on February 5, PM Shehbaz expressed solidarity on behalf of the 240 million people of Pakistan with their Kashmiri brethren.

He paid tribute to the martyrs of Kashmir’s struggle, stressing that February 5 serves as a renewal of Pakistan’s commitment to their cause.

The premier condemned India’s increasing military presence in the region, asserting that the spirit of freedom among Kashmiris continues to grow despite oppression.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with our Kashmiri brothers in this struggle and will continue to do so until they secure their right to self-determination,” he said.

The prime minister said that February 5 is a reminder to India that Kashmir can never be part of it.

Citing Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s declaration of Kashmir as Pakistan’s jugular vein, he emphasised that the region’s status must be resolved in accordance with United Nations resolutions and the will of its people.

The prime minister urged New Delhi to abandon its August 5, 2019 mindset, referring to the revocation of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

He warned that India must realise that spilling the blood of Kashmiris will not resolve the issue and that history remembers those responsible for oppression.

PM Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan’s status as a nuclear-armed nation and vowed to continue advocating for Kashmiris on all international platforms, including the UN and OIC.

Pakistan is observing Kashmir Solidarity Day today to express unwavering support for the Kashmiri people’s struggle for self-determination as promised in the United Nations’ resolutions.

Posters and billboards highlighting the plight of Kashmiris have been placed at key locations, including airports and railway stations.

Human chains will be formed at Mangla, Kohala, Bararkot, Azad Pattan, and Holar, symbolising unity between Pakistan and AJK. A special function will take place at Mangla Bridge in Mirpur, with similar events planned in Kotli and Bhimber districts.