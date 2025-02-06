Trump’s Gaza ‘take over’ plan draws sharp rebuke from int’l powers

President Donald Trump’s proposal for the U.S. to take over war-ruined Gaza and create a “Riviera of the Middle East” after resettling Palestinians elsewhere has shattered U.S. policy on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, drawing global condemnation.

The shock move from Trump drew rebukes from international powers including Russia, China and Germany, which said it would bring “new suffering and new hatred”. Regional heavyweight Saudi Arabia rejected the proposal outright.

The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday rejected any attempts to displace Palestinians after US President Donald Trump proposed to “take over” the Gaza Strip. The foreign ministry “stressed its categorical rejection of any infringement on the Palestinians’ unalienable rights, and any attempts of displacement”, said a statement sent to AFP. Trump, in his first major Middle East policy announcement, said he envisioned building a resort where international communities could live in harmony after over 15 months of Israeli bombardment devastated the tiny coastal enclave and killed more than 47,000 people, by Palestinian tallies. It is not clear whether Trump will go ahead with his controversial proposal or is simply taking an extreme position as a bargaining strategy. Trump said that he plans to visit Gaza, Israel and Saudi Arabia, but did not say when he will go.