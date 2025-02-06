Thousands of protesters in Bangladesh target Sheikh Hasina’s family home amid outrage

On Wednesday, thousands of protesters in Bangladesh vented their fury at exiled former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by attacking a historic family home—once a symbol of the country’s independence but now, in their view, a representation of the authoritarian rule they accuse her of leading.

The violence was triggered by Hasina’s planned speech to supporters from exile in India, where she fled last year following a deadly student-led uprising against her 15-year tenure. Critics have long accused her of stifling dissent. Since her departure, her supporters have attempted to rally but have faced violent backlash from opponents, who have targeted other symbols of her government and party, ransacking buildings and setting fires.

The attacked residence in Dhaka was once the home of Hasina’s late father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh’s founding leader. It was from this house that he declared the nation’s independence from Pakistan in 1971 before being assassinated there in 1975. Hasina later converted it into a museum.