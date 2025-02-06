Punjab CM kindles ‘Shama-i-Azadi’ in tribute to Kashmir martyrs

The first-ever Kashmir Solidarity Day ceremony was held under the auspices of Information & Culture department at Liberty Chowk Lahore under the title ‘Kashmir Belongs to Us.’

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif kindled the ‘Shama-i Azadi’ at Liberty Chowk and paid tributes to the martyrs of Kashmir by laying a floral wreath at their memorial. A moment of silence was observed in the Kashmir Solidarity Day ceremony.

The Chief Minister and other participants offered forgiveness prayers for the martyrs of Kashmir as well as for the oppressed Kashmiris.

The ceremony featured a display of a ‘Picture Wall’ in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day. Billboards of the martyrs of Kashmiri freedom fighters were also installed at the roundabout of Liberty Chowk. Symbolic jail bars were placed around the portraits of Kashmiri leaders and the martyrs.

Panaflexes depicting the images of Indian atrocities and barbarity committed on the innocent Kashmirs were also displayed around the Liberty Chowk. A song prepared by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) was also presented on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Separately, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid rich tribute to the social services of Prince Karim Aga Khan while expressing a deep sense of grief and sorrow over his sad demise. She offered sincere condolences and extended her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family members and other concerned.