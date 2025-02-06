Nawaz sees inflation drop as sign of economic recovery

Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) President and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif expressed optimism about Pakistan’s economic recovery during a meeting with Punjab Assembly members from Gujranwala, Narowal, and Sialkot. Nawaz Sharif highlighted the ongoing positive changes in the country’s economy, particularly pointing to a slowdown in inflation and a rise in the stock market, which he said demonstrated increasing confidence among the business and investor communities. “The recent improvements in the stock exchange reflect the business community’s trust in Pakistan’s future,” he said. Sharif also mentioned that the nation’s gradual recovery from an economic slump was a sign of hope. “Seeing the economy stabilising after being driven into decline is a positive change for the country,” he noted. Praising the efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif acknowledged that the government’s hard work was paying off. “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has worked diligently at the federal level, and it’s yielding positive results for Pakistan,” he added. He also commended Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her leadership, saying her efforts in improving public services and infrastructure were helping uplift the province. “Maryam Nawaz has shown immense dedication to Punjab’s development, embodying a spirit of service as both a mother and a daughter,” he said. During the meeting, the assembly members expressed their admiration for the progress made under Maryam Nawaz’s leadership, highlighting the implementation of various developmental programs such as the ‘Dhee Rani Program’ and the upgrade of rural health services. The assembly members praised Maryam Nawaz for her efforts to uplift every segment of society and transform Punjab’s socio-economic landscape. Maryam Nawaz responded with gratitude to the members, acknowledging that their trust and guidance were integral to her success. “I carry the responsibility of my father, Nawaz Sharif, and my mentor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and work towards fulfilling our vision for the country’s prosperity,” she said. Nawaz Sharif concluded by stressing that the PML-N’s track record of public service and commitment to national growth would continue. “The people’s trust and faith in us fuel our determination to work for Pakistan’s brighter future,” he said. The meeting was attended by senior PML-N leaders, including Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Senator Pervez Rashid, Rana Sanaullah, Senior Minister Marium Aurangzeb, and Rashid Nasrullah.