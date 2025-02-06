Trump’s plan to ‘take over’ Gaza, in his own words

Donald Trump’s stunning proposal that the United States could take control of the Gaza Strip has drawn criticism from governments around the world. But the US president’s apparent plan — announced at the White House alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — remains thin on details.

It came in the context of mediated negotiations between Israel and Hamas to reach the “second phase” of a ceasefire deal that would bring a more permanent end to the devastating war in Gaza. This is what Trump said at Tuesday’s news conference:

“The US will take over the Gaza Strip and we will do a job with it, too. We’ll own it. And be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site. “Level the site, and get rid of the destroyed buildings, level it out, create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area.”

Pressed for details, he added later: “I do see a long-term ownership position, and I see it bringing great stability to that part of the Middle East and maybe the entire Middle East.”

“It should not go through a process of rebuilding and occupation by the same people that have really stood there and fought for it and lived there and died there and lived a miserable existence there.”

“The only reason the Palestinians want to go back to Gaza is they have no alternative,” Trump said.

He later said: “I envision world people living there. The world’s people. I think you’ll make that into an international, unbelievable place… And I think the entire world, representatives from all over the world, will be there.

“Palestinians, also, Palestinians will live there. Many people will live there. But they’ve tried the other and they’ve tried it for decades and decades and decades. It’s not going to work. It didn’t work. It will never work.”

The president hinted his plan could require US boots on the ground in Gaza “if necessary.”

“As far as Gaza is concerned, we’ll do what is necessary. If it’s necessary, we’ll do that,” Trump said when asked if American troops would be involved.

Trump said the Gaza Strip could become “the Riviera of the Middle East. This could be something that could be so magnificent.”

He added: “We’re going to take over that piece, and we’re going to develop it, create thousands and thousands of jobs, and it will be something that the entire Middle East can be very proud of.”

Trump later said, “I think the potential in the Gaza Strip is unbelievable.” Trump claimed that Arab leaders supported his plan, despite their overwhelming opposition after his announcement.

“I can tell you, I spoke to other leaders of countries in the Middle East, and they love the idea. They say it would really bring stability, and what we need is stability.”