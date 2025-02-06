Bilawal joins prominent global figures at Trump’s breakfast ceremony

The National Prayer Breakfast, hosted by newly elected U.S. President Donald Trump, was attended by high-profile figures from around the world, including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who was present on Trump’s invitation.

The event took place at 7 AM in Washington, D.C., and continued for nearly seven hours, concluding at 2 PM, The News reported.

Bilawal’s participation in the breakfast coincided with a significant diplomatic engagement—his father, President Asif Ali Zardari, was meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. During the meeting, President Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong ties with China, stating, “We are allies of China first, then of anyone else.”

Notably, two of Pakistan’s key political figures were engaging with leaders of two global powers around the same time. Despite not holding a government position, Bilawal’s presence at the event highlighted his active role on the diplomatic front. He arrived in the U.S. on Monday to attend the gathering.

This week, several National Prayer and Faith ceremonies are being held in the U.S., featuring President Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance. However, this marks Bilawal’s first participation in a ceremony hosted by Trump.

Amid speculation, Bilawal confirmed on January 24 that he was attending the breakfast in a personal capacity at the invitation of the U.S. president. Responding to media inquiries, he stated, “As far as my U.S. visit is concerned, this is completely true. I will definitely go for breakfast, a tradition that dates back to my mother’s time. There’s also a possibility of meeting friends of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.”

He clarified that his visit was not official, nor was he representing the Pakistani government, emphasizing, “I am neither a minister nor a government official.”

It is worth mentioning that PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari had previously attended the pre-inauguration oath ceremony of then-President-elect Trump in Washington, D.C., in 2017.