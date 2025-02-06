Imran sent letter to army chief out of frustration, alleges Siddiqui

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui has asserted that jailed PTI founder Imran Khan’s letter to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir was proof of the former’s “despair and frustration”. In a statement on Wednesday, the senator termed Imran’s letter to the army chief a “charge sheet,” saying that the former prime minister had also sent a letter to COAS via former president Arif Alvi in 2023. “They [PTI] did not receive a receipt or a reply to the previous letter, and will not receive this time as well,” Siddiqui added.