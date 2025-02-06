Pakistan seeks to bolster Afghan ties, says Barrister Saif

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor, Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif, met with Afghanistan’s Acting Ambassador to Pakistan, Molvi Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb. The meeting also saw the participation of senior politicians Muhammad Ali Durrani and Maulana Fazlur Rehman Khalil. During the meeting, Barrister Dr. Saif handed over a special message from the founding leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, for the Afghan leadership. The message expressed Imran Khan’s best wishes and brotherly goodwill for the people of Afghanistan. Dr. Saif emphasized that the message from Imran Khan conveyed Pakistan’s unwavering support and goodwill towards Afghanistan. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fostering bilateral ties based on mutual trust and cooperation.