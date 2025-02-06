Thailand cuts power to Myanmar border regions to fight scam centres

Thailand cut cross-border electricity supplies to five locations in Myanmar on Wednesday, in an effort to stamp out online scam centres blamed for scaring away Chinese tourists.

Scam compounds have mushroomed in Myanmar’s lawless borderlands, run by criminal gangs and staffed by foreigners trafficked and forced to work swindling their compatriots in an industry analysts say is worth billions of dollars. Beijing has grown increasingly concerned about the centres as many of those involved — both victims and perpetrators — are Chinese. “Thailand has stopped the electricity supply to Myanmar in five locations based on the decision of the National Security Council,” Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters.

Transmission was cut at two points in Mae Sai in the north, two in Mae Sot in the west and one at Three Pagodas Pass, also in the west. Anutin said electricity sales to Myanmar at these five locations earned Thailand around 50 million baht ($1.5 million) a month. “The electricity supply is not being stopped because the companies violated the contract, but because the electricity is being misused for scams, drugs and call centres,” Anutin said.