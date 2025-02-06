Terrorists attack police post in Karak, killing two officers and injuring six

A terrorist attack on the Bahadur Khel police post in Karak has resulted in the martyrdom of two police officers and injuries to six others, local authorities confirmed.

In response, additional police personnel swiftly arrived at the scene, and a large-scale search operation is underway to track down the attackers.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed profound grief over the tragic incident, extending heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen officers. He honored their sacrifice, reaffirming that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police remain at the forefront of the fight against terrorism.

Security forces have ramped up efforts to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure regional stability.