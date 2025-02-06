Ahsan urges university-industry cooperation to boost economy

The General Body Meeting of the All Pakistan Tenure Track Association (APTTA) was held in Islamabad. The meeting was attended by Tenure Track faculty members from universities across Pakistan.

The meeting began with the recitation of the Holy Quran. The guest of honor was Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhry.

In his address, the newly elected President of APTTA, Professor Dr. Asif Ali, presented a summary of the contributions and research of Tenure Track faculty members. He also highlighted the issues faced by Tenure Track faculty members and drew the attention of the guest of honor to these issues.

Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal expressed surprise that the salaries of Tenure Track faculty members had not been increased for the past four years. He hinted at providing premium facilities and resources to faculty members.

Addressing the faculty members, Ahsan Iqbal said, “The future of Pakistan is in your hands. You are Pakistan’s valuable asset. We need to give Pakistan a new flight. Universities and industries must work together to improve our economy.”

Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the need to improve research quality. He administered the oath to the newly elected cabinet and awarded shields to the outgoing cabinet.

APTTA President Professor Asif Ali presented a shield to the guest of honor, Ahsan Iqbal, on behalf of the cabinet and expressed gratitude to the guest of honor on behalf of APTTA members.