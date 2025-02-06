Fazl urges world to take notice of India’s illegal occupation of Kashmir

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has urged the international community to take notice of India’s illegitimate occupation of Kashmir. In his statement on Kashmir Solidarity Day, Rehman said that India’s negative attitude and stubbornness are obstacles to the implementation of the United Nations resolutions. He added that the UN has failed to fulfill its responsibilities regarding the right to self-determination in Kashmir. He said the UN has taken no concrete steps to implement the 1948 and 1949 resolutions in seven decades. The international community should take notice of India’s unlawful control over Kashmir. The JUI-F chief further emphasised that February 5 is a day of struggle against oppression, support for justice, and the freedom movement. “When will the United Nations, which was established in the name of justice, take action for Kashmir?” he questioned. He called the Indian oppression the darkest chapter in history while asserting that the blood of Kashmir’s martyrs will not be in vain.