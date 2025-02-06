Diaspora at Pakistan Embassy in Paris voices support for Kashmiris

Members of Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora voiced solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their struggle for self-determination. According to Kashmir Media Service, the Embassy of Pakistan in France organized a special event today to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day. The event was attended by members of the Pakistani diaspora, overseas Kashmiris, academics, and journalists, who urged the international community and global media to expose India’s atrocities in IIOJK. They called for holding India accountable for its ongoing human rights violations in the occupied territory. Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan’s Ambassador to France, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, strongly condemned India’s oppressive policies in IIOJK and reiterated support for the Kashmiri people’s just struggle against Indian occupation. She dismissed India’s attempts to malign the Kashmiri freedom movement, emphasizing that it is a peaceful and legitimate struggle based on UN Security Council resolutions. Ambassador Baloch called on India to immediately reverse all illegal and unilateral actions taken on or after August 5, 2019, halt demographic changes in IIOJK, and release Kashmiri political leaders, journalists, human rights defenders, and arbitrarily detained youth. She urged India to take concrete steps toward implementing UN resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir. She also lauded the efforts of the Pakistani and Kashmiri community in France for their continuous support of the Kashmir cause and reaffirmed the Embassy’s full commitment to advocating for the inalienable right of the Kashmiri people to self-determination.