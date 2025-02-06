Sharjeel asks Chinese EV bus maker to set up plant in Karachi

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon met with a Chinese EV bus manufacturer in Beijing and invited them to invest in Sindh. During his visit to the Chinese capital, Beijing, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon formally invited the Chinese company to establish an EV bus manufacturing plant in Karachi. Sindh’s Minister for Energy and Planning & Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, was also present at the meeting. He assured full support from the Sindh government in promoting green energy and electric mobility. Speaking during the meeting with officials from the Chinese EV bus manufacturing company, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Sindh government would provide all possible facilities, including tax incentives, land allocation, and streamlining regulatory approvals for investors. He emphasized that the government is striving to modernize public transport and reduce carbon emissions. The establishment of an EV bus plant in Karachi would create employment opportunities and accelerate the transition to a cleaner and more efficient transportation system. The representatives of the Chinese company welcomed Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon’s invitation and expressed interest in exploring investment opportunities in Karachi. The Chinese investors assured the minister that a feasibility study would soon be conducted to assess the project’s economic and technical viability.