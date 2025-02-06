Sindh CS advises KMC against buying exotic animals for Karachi Zoo

Chief Secretary Sindh, Asif Hyder Shah, advised KMC to refrain from acquiring exotic animals for Karachi Zoo in the future. He gave this advice during a high-level meeting regarding Karachi Zoo, which was attended by Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi, Additional Chief Secretary Local Government Syed Khalid Hyder Shah, Municipal Commissioner Afzal Zaidi, Deputy Commissioner South Javed Nabi, Director Recreation KMC, and other relevant officials of Karachi Zoological and Botanical Garden.

During the meeting, it was revealed that Karachi Zoo currently houses around 850 animals and birds of various species. It was also informed that no new animals have been purchased for the zoo since 2012. Chief Secretary Sindh emphasized that exotic (non-native) animals should not be purchased for Karachi Zoo as they are unable to survive in the local environment. He highlighted that due to the lack of suitable space, food, and environmental conditions, exotic animals often suffer from stress, diseases, and premature death.

He advised that all animals in Karachi Zoo must be provided with food and healthcare facilities that meet international standards. He assured that the Sindh government will provide the necessary funds to ensure the well-being of the animals and birds. Furthermore, Chief Secretary Sindh ordered strict action against those involved in the illegal trade of animals and birds. He directed the Wildlife Department and Commissioner Karachi to take immediate measures against illegal animal markets.

Additionally, Chief Secretary Sindh directed Deputy Commissioner South to coordinate with the police, Wildlife Department, and Cantonment Board to completely eliminate illegal animal trade and shops in Saddar area within 15 days.