Sindh minister Syed Sardar Shah leads Kashmir solidarity rally in Karachi

In connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, rallies, events, and gatherings were organized to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people, reaffirming the commitment that the Pakistani nation will continue to support Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and oppose Indian occupation.

The rally in Karachi, followed by a central ceremony, was led by Sindh Minister for Education and Mines & Mineral Development, Syed Sardar Ali Shah. Speaking on the occasion, he stated, “Based on geographical realities, Kashmir is a part of Pakistan. Despite years of oppression and greedy tactics, India has never succeeded in gaining the support of the Kashmiri people because they have consistently refused to accept Indian dominance.”

The rally was attended by Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Haider Shah, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh Najmi Alam, Hurriyat leader from Azad Kashmir Syed Muhammad Naseem Yousuf Bukhari, Commissioner Karachi, political leaders, civil society representatives, social figures, students, and a large number of citizens. The rally started from the People’s Secretariat and concluded at the Mazar-e-Quaid. The rally began with two minutes of silence. Participants carried Kashmiri flags and banners of solidarity with slogans such as “Kashmir will become Pakistan” and “We stand with the Kashmiris.” In his concluding speech, Syed Sardar Ali Shah reaffirmed: “Pakistan will continue to support the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination and will expose Indian atrocities at every forum.” He further added, “The foundation of this day to express solidarity with Kashmir was laid by the Pakistan People’s Party, and the people of Pakistan renew their support for the oppressed Kashmiris every year.” Recalling history, he said, “The leader of the people, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, even before becoming the Foreign Minister, wrote a letter to Quaid-e-Azam during his student days, expressing his concerns over the then Chief Minister of the NWFP’s support for India on the Kashmir issue.

Throughout his life, whenever he had the opportunity, he never abandoned his support for Kashmir.” The provincial minister emphasized, “India has forgotten that it can never conquer Kashmir through oppression.”

Speaking at the event, Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Haider Shah said, “The people of Pakistan will continue their diplomatic and moral support for the Kashmiris at every level. We reaffirm our solidarity with the Kashmiri people in every way.” Addressing the gathering, Hurriyat leader Syed Muhammad Naseem Yousuf Bukhari from Azad Kashmir stated: “The bond between the state of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan is based on faith and the vision of Quaid-e-Azam. The people preferred to sacrifice their lives rather than accept India. Over 600,000 Kashmiris have lost their lives, yet India has never been able to conquer Kashmir through force or greed, nor will it ever succeed.” On this occasion, tributes were paid to the martyrs, and special prayers were offered for the elevation of their ranks and for the freedom of Kashmir.