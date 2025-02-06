Sindh govt stands in solidarity with Kashmiris: spokesman

The Government of Sindh reaffirms its unwavering support for the people of Kashmir in their just struggle for self-determination. On behalf of the Sindh government, Spokesperson Mustafa Abdullah Baloch has reiterated Pakistan’s principled stance on the Kashmir issue, emphasizing that the people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren. “The people of Sindh and Pakistan as a whole will continue to raise their voice for the fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people. We strongly condemn the ongoing human rights violations in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and call upon the international community to take immediate notice of the grave situation,” said Spokesperson Sindh Govt Mustafa Abdullah Baloch. He further stated that Pakistan will continue to provide moral, political, and diplomatic support to Kashmiris. “The sacrifices of the Kashmiri people will not go in vain, and history will stand witness to their courage and resilience,” he added. The Government of Sindh urges global institutions, human rights organizations, and world powers to play their role in ensuring justice for the oppressed people of Kashmir. Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and international law.