Fake ‘peerni’ robs woman of gold, cash

A woman had to pay a heavy price for her desire to have kids and save her husband’s life after she was looted by a fake Peerni (spiritual healer).

Rabia Rani, a resident of Hanjarwal area of Lahore, contacted Peerni Surraiya, who told her that she was under the spell of black magic, and in order to get rid of it she would have to sacrifice seven goats, a calf and donate seven tolas of gold. Surraiya promised Rabia that once her work was done, gold would be returned to her.

However, when after two months, Rabia demanded the return of the gold, the Peerni told her that she would like to visit her home to cast away the black magic from there.

But she did not come to Rabia’s home alone as three men accompanied her who stole gold ornaments worth millions of rupees as well as cash and fled. Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt for the arrest of swindlers.

The cops said they were utilizing all resources for the arrest of Peerni and her accomplices.