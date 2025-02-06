139 Pakistanis deported from 10 countries, including Malaysia and Senegal

Within 48 hours, 139 more Pakistani citizens were deported from 10 countries, including Mauritania, Senegal, Malaysia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, out of which 15 were arrested in Karachi.

According to a report by Geo News citing immigration sources on Thursday, 34 Pakistanis were deported from Iraq for illegal entry and overstaying, with 2 of them handed over to Gujranwala police.

Immigration sources stated that 24 citizens were deported from Oman for illegal entry. One of them was on the IBMS blacklist and was transferred to AHTC, while out of the other two, one was handed over to the Larkana administration and the other to Lahore authorities.

According to immigration sources, 14 people were deported from Saudi Arabia on charges of being blacklisted, drug offenses, theft, lack of passports, and other allegations. Three individuals rescued from human trafficking were deported from Mauritania and two from Senegal, all of whom were taken into custody by AHTC.

Immigration sources stated that 31 Pakistanis, including 19 convicted of drug offenses, theft, overstaying, losing passports, and other charges, were deported from the UAE.

Additionally, 8 Pakistanis were sent back from Malaysia for illegal immigration, while 9 citizens were deported from Addis Ababa and Qatar for violating residency laws, fleeing, engaging in illegal work, or lodging complaints regarding wages.