Pakistan’s agriculture feels heat of winter drought

A severe lack of rainfall this winter is taking a significant toll on Pakistan’s agricultural sector, with farmers bracing for lower yields and a potential spike in food prices.

The South Asian nation has received nearly 70% less rainfall than normal, leading to a major shortage of irrigation water, particularly in rain-fed regions where farming is highly dependent on seasonal precipitation.

The ongoing dry spell is severely affecting winter crops, fruits, and vegetables, particularly in Punjab and Sindh, the two provinces that serve as the country’s primary food baskets.

According to Sardar Sarfraz, chief meteorologist at the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the country has experienced 67% less rainfall than usual during the current winter season.

Sindh has been the hardest hit by this winter drought, receiving 90% less rainfall than normal so far, while Punjab, the country’s most agriculturally productive province, has recorded 69% less precipitation, according to PMD data from September 2024 to Jan. 28, 2025.

Other regions have also suffered significant deficits – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan had 64% less rainfall, Gilgit-Baltistan’s tally was down 32%, and Pakistan-administered Kashmir recorded a reduction of 72%.

Sarfraz, however, expressed hope that a “good rain spell” in the remaining weeks of the winter season could reduce these deficits.

He attributed the erratic rainfall patterns to climate change and shifting global weather phenomena.

“Pakistan’s winter rainfall is usually good or even in surplus when the North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) index is in its positive phase, and significantly lower when the NAO is negative,” he explained.

The ongoing dry spell, coupled with rising temperatures and persistent heat waves, has placed immense stress on Pakistan’s agriculture sector, which employs 38% of the country’s workforce and plays a crucial role in economic stability.

According to Waqar Rizvi, secretary general of the Kisan (Farmer) Board of Pakistan, wheat production – Pakistan’s most important crop – could suffer a 30% to 35% reduction this year compared to 2024.

“Over 60% of the country’s wheat crop is currently in its grain formation and flowering stage, which makes it extremely vulnerable to drought,” Rizvi told Anadolu.

“If there is no rainfall in the coming days, we are facing a serious production crisis.”

Aside from wheat, other key crops such as sugarcane, potatoes, maize, and lentils are also at risk due to the dry conditions, he said.

“There’s already a 50% drop in sugarcane production, which will lead to a sharp increase in sugar prices,” he added.

“Usually, we harvest 1,400 to 1,500 maunds (40 kg units) per acre, but this year, the yield has dropped to 600 to 800 maunds per acre,” Rizvi explained.

He also warned that the government’s plan for early cotton sowing in February and March is also uncertain, as successful cultivation depends on adequate rainfall.

Echoing Rizvi’s concerns, Mahmood Nawaz Shah, president of the Sindh Abadgar Association, said the country will likely produce less wheat than last year, not only due to insufficient rainfall but also lower sowing rates. “Farmers were reluctant to plant wheat this season because they did not get the promised prices for their crops last year,” Shah explained.

Pakistan produced 3.14 million tons of wheat in 2024, barely meeting the country’s annual consumption of 3.1 million tons.

“Last year, prolonged winter and steady rainfall contributed to a bumper crop,” he said. “But this year, we don’t have those conditions, and it will finally depend how the weather unfolds in February.”

Experts argue that a combination of climate change, flawed government policies, and urban expansion is putting Pakistan’s agricultural sector in jeopardy.

A recent report by the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association revealed a 33% decline in cotton production in 2024, citing similar environmental and economic challenges.

The reduced cotton output will force the government to import over $2 billion worth of cotton, impacting the textile industry, which contributes 60% of Pakistan’s total exports.

Similarly, Pakistan’s Fruit and Vegetable Exporters Association recorded a 35% drop in citrus production, mainly affecting the country’s renowned kinnow exports.

“In reality, there is no (government) agriculture policy,” Rizvi lamented.

“One year, authorities promise farmers incentives and guaranteed procurement, and the next year, it’s totally the opposite.”

Last year, he added, Punjab’s government refused to purchase wheat from local farmers, forcing them to sell their produce to flour mills at much lower rates.

Beyond climate issues, rapid urbanization and unchecked housing development are also eating into Pakistan’s farmlands.

The Kisan Board of Pakistan estimates that 20% to 30% of Punjab’s fertile agricultural land has been converted into residential and industrial zones.

Punjab alone accounts for 65% of the country’s total food production, meaning the loss of farmland could have serious long-term consequences for food security, warned Rizvi. In the provincial capital Lahore, for example, 70% of agricultural land has been repurposed for urban development.

In Gujrat, that figure stands at 60%, while in key agricultural districts such as Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, and Kasur, 30% to 40% of fertile land has been lost to real estate and industry. “We have repeatedly demanded that the government impose a blanket ban on the conversion of agricultural land into housing and industrial projects,” Rizvi said. “If this trend continues, Pakistan will have to rely heavily on food imports in the coming decades.”