KP govt decides to modernize TMAs

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to modernize the Urban Areas Development Authorities and Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) with the purpose to make them financially stable.For this purpose, new reforms will be introduced in the Urban Areas Development Authorities and TMAs across the province.This decision was made during a meeting of the Local Government Department held here, with the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair.It was decided that new reforms will be implemented in all TMAs and Urban Areas Development Authorities by June of this year. To achieve this, international best practices will be adopted in these institutions.