Polio team escapes another terror attack in Khyber

Members of a polio vaccination escaped unhurt as terrorists attacked and opened fire on them in Merikhel area of Khyber District on Wednesday. According to police, the polio team members were performing their duty when they were targeted by the terrorists. The police escorting them was on their toes and swiftly retaliated and opened fire on the terrorists, injuring one of them. According to the police, the terrorists left their weapons behind at the attack site and fled taking along their injured comrade. It may be mentioned here that on Monday last a police constable was martyred when unidentified terrorists attacked a polio vaccination team in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber district on the first day of the seven-day immunization campaign. Police officials said that constable Abdul Khaliq, a resident of Bazaar-Zakhakhel, was part of the police personnel accompanying the polio vaccination team in Sakhi Pul locality of Jamrud. It was around 9am when the terrorists on a motorcycle suddenly appeared at Patay Uba locality and opened fire on the team, killing Abdul Khaliq on the spot.