PM directs steps to operationalize Gwadar Port on commercial basis

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed immediate measures to operationalize Gwadar Port on a commercial basis and instructed the formation of a committee under the chairmanship of Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal to work with all stakeholders to transform Gwadar Port into a modern and fully functional port.

The prime minister chaired a meeting of the federal cabinet in which Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal gave a detailed briefing on Gwadar Port, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister also directed for organizing an international conference to create awareness about the significance of Gwadar Port.

“A comprehensive marketing and awareness strategy should be devised and diplomatic efforts regarding Gwadar Port should be expedited,” he stressed.

He also sought details of imports and exports carried out through Gwadar Port.

The meeting was informed that Gwadar Port had the capacity to provide cost-effective and time-efficient access to the Persian Gulf for vessels of up to 50,000 Deadweight Tonnage (DWT) and to facilitate trans-shipment to Gulf countries. Furthermore, the port was expected to play a vital role in the development of the mining and aqua-culture sectors in Balochistan province. Western parts of China and the Central Asian States would also benefit from this port.

The meeting was further informed that Gwadar Free Zone had been exempted from all federal, provincial, and local taxes and the rules for the Free Zone had been finalized.

It was revealed that between 2018 and 2022, criminal negligence was shown regarding dredging at Gwadar Port which severely affected its depth. However, dredging was completed in 2022-23, after which its depth had been restored. All necessary utility services had now been provided at Gwadar Port, it was added.

The meeting was also briefed about several public welfare projects in Gwadar including the Pak-China Friendship Hospital, Gwadar Institute of Technical Education, Pak-China Primary School, Gwadar Livelihood Project, Gwadar Fisheries Processing and Export Zone, and Gwadar Solar Park.

The prime minister was apprised that government was also working to link Gwadar with Pakistan Railways’ Main Line M-4.

The Gwadar-Quetta Highway was completed in 2018, benefiting areas such as Turbat, Hoshab, and Panjgur. Additionally, the remaining sections of the M-8 Motorway (Gwadar-Hoshab-Rato Dero) were under construction to connect Gwadar with Sukkur.

To further enhance Gwadar-Quetta connectivity, the Nokundi-Mashkhel road was being constructed, while work on the Mashkhel-Panjgur road would commence soon, it was told.

The work on Gwadar East Bay Expressway was carried out at rapid speed while work on Gwadar Safe City was being completed in collaboration with the Balochistan government.

The minister proposed modernizing cargo inspection facilities at Gwadar Port and utilizing artificial intelligence for this purpose.

The prime minister appreciated the briefing.