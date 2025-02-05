CWI launches data-driven scouting system

West Indies, well off the pace in both men’s and women’s international cricket in recent times, will now hope to benefit from what CWI has called a “groundbreaking, data-driven scouting system aimed at identifying and developing the best cricketing talent across the region”.

The system will involve senior talent managers, territorial talent identifiers, and a network of scouts combining “to provide a structured, analytical approach to talent identification”. With the West Indies Championship as their first major assignment, the scouting team will ensure that every performance is tracked, analysed, and reported, creating a clear pathway for emerging cricketers to progress to the highest levels.”

Former West Indies captain Ramnaresh Sarwan heads the team of six territorial talent identifiers, looking after Guyana, with Henderson Broomes (Barbados), Delroy Morgan (Jamaica), Samuel Spencer (Leeward Islands), Gibran Mohammed (Trinidad & Tobago) and Craig Emmanuel (Windward Islands) for company. The senior talent managers are Jamal Smith (men’s cricket) and Ann Browne-John (women’s cricket), and with four regional scouts, they would be “managing senior player data, collaborating with analysts, and assisting in selection decisions”.

“We are moving beyond just relying on what we see on scorecards. This system ensures that performances are seen with context and with a focus on the skill sets displayed, tactical acumen and game awareness,” CWI director of cricket Miles Bascombe said. “We are collecting real-time data, analysing performances consistently, and making informed decisions about player development.”