Junaid reveals Farah axed his dance performance in ‘Loveyapa’

Bollywood actor Junaid Khan has revealed filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan axed his dance performance in ‘Loveyapa.’

‘Loveyapa,’ a remake of filmmaker Pradeep Ranganathan’s Tamil-language blockbuster ‘Love Today,’ costars him alongside actress Khushi Kapoor.

Following the release of the film’s title track, several took to social media to troll the two Bollywood stars for their dance moves.

Netizens suggested that Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor looked ‘awkward’ and ‘lacked of chemistry’ in the dance number.

The Bollywood actor has now revealed that Farah Khan cancelled his dance performance in the film’s song titled, ‘Rehna Kol.’

“Farah ma’am canceled our dance. During rehearsals, her assistants taught us the steps. But when she saw me perform, she decided to keep only Khushi’s dance and canceled my part. She asked me to perform in front of her, watched me, and said, ‘Tujhse nahi hoga, tu chalke aa. Khushi se dance hoga, tu baithke dekh isko’ (You can’t dance, just walk. Khushi will dance, you just sit and watch her),” Junaid Khan said.

The ‘Loveyapa’ star admitted that he was not good at dancing despite his love for it. “I had to do garba in Maharaj. I rehearsed for 10 weeks, practicing four hours daily. If you look at me in the film, I’m so thin. It’s all Vaibhavi ma’am’s (choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant) magic,” Junaid Khan said. ‘Loveyapa,’ a modern-age rom-com, co-starring Khan with fellow star kid Khushi Kapoor in her theatrical debut as well, is directed by Advait Chandan.