ISPR teases new song ‘Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan’ for Solidarity Day

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has released a new anthem ‘Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan’ in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day on Wednesday.

Kashmir Solidarity Day is observed annually on Feb 5 to show support for the people of India-occupied Kashmir.

The song, which conveys a strong message of unity and commitment to the freedom fighters of the held Kashmir, features the vocals of renowned singer Ahmed Jahanzeb.

The music has been composed by Irfan Saleem and Kamran Khan, with the lyrics written by Imran Raza.

The anthem has been specifically created to mark the significant day and reinforce the sentiment of solidarity with the brave and resilient people of Kashmir, who are struggling for their right to self-determination as enshrined in the documents of the United Nations.

The song opens with a historic speech by the late Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Geelani, who in the speech declared, “In view of Islamic bond, Pakistan is ours and we are Pakistan.”

He also led a rally chanting slogans for freedom. This anthem serves as a reminder of Pakistan’s unwavering support for the people of Kashmir and highlights the nation’s commitment to their cause.