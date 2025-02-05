Mufti Qavi proposes to Rakhi Sawant!

Controversial Pakistani religious scholar Mufti Qavi has once again made headlines, this time for a marriage proposal to Indian reality star Rakhi Sawant. Known for his involvement in various controversies, including his associations with Veena Malik, Qandeel Baloch and Hareem Shah, Mufti Qavi has now set his sights on Rakhi Sawant. Recently, Rakhi Sawant has been in the spotlight with rumours of a potential marriage to Pakistani actor Dodi Khan, but it seems her relationship prospects have expanded. Mufti Qavi, known for his provocative statements, has expressed his interest in marrying Rakhi, though he has one condition: his mother’s approval. “I will marry Rakhi Sawant only if my mother allows me to,” Qavi stated, adding that he would not consider any other marriages after that. While Rakhi continues to be a central figure on social media, Mufti Qavi’s proposal has added yet another layer of drama to her ongoing relationship saga.