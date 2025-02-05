PM restores Green Channel for overseas Pakistanis

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced the immediate restoration of the Green Channel to facilitate overseas Pakistanis. The move is part of the government’s efforts to address the concerns of expatriates and improve their experience.

Speaking at a ceremony of the Overseas Pakistanis Global Foundation in Islamabad on Tuesday, the PM assured that his government would do everything in its power to resolve issues faced by expatriates.

“Overseas Pakistanis, through their hard work, are earning accolades for the country,” he said, emphasising the vital role they play in Pakistan’s economy.

PM Shehbaz noted that remittances from overseas Pakistanis had increased by 30% due to their commitment and contribution. He also announced that prominent expatriates would be designated as ambassadors at large and would be issued official blue passports.

Overseas Pakistanis Global Foundation Chairman Zahir Akhtar expressed the full support of expatriates for the government and armed forces, underscoring their commitment to ensuring the security and prosperity of Pakistan. “Overseas Pakistanis are standing behind the armed forces for the security of the country,” he added.

A song, paying tribute to the armed forces for their role in safeguarding Pakistan, was presented by leading singer Rafaqat Ali. The ceremony concluded with expatriates expressing their gratitude to the PM for his invitation to the Prime Minister House and for addressing their concerns.