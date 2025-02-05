Saudi Arabia approves $40m for King Salman Hospital in KP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Tuesday that the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) has approved a $40 million grant to build the King Salman Hospital in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The project is part of a broader series of collaborative efforts between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia aimed at bolstering infrastructure and health services in the country. The announcement follows a significant agreement signed a day earlier, in which Pakistan secured a one-year deferment on a $1.2 billion payment for oil imports under an SFD-backed facility. This arrangement will allow Pakistan to enhance its foreign reserves ahead of the first review of a $7 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout, which is scheduled for March. PM Shehbaz highlighted that the King Salman Hospital is among several projects supported by the SFD, which has funded over 40 projects in Pakistan since its inception in 1975. These initiatives, totaling approximately $1.4 billion, have focused on sectors such as energy, water, transportation, and infrastructure. “Other SFD projects, like the King Salman Hospital with a $40 million investment, will be fully funded and built in Hazara,” Sharif said during a federal cabinet meeting, expressing gratitude to the Saudi authorities for their ongoing support.