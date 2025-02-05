Morocco boat tragedy: 13 dead identified as Pakistanis

The identification process for 13 bodies recovered from the Morocco boat tragedy has been completed, with all victims confirmed to be Pakistani nationals, diplomatic sources said. According to sources at the Pakistani Embassy in Morocco, initial reports on January 15 suggested that 44 Pakistanis had died in the boat accident. However, local authorities recovered only 13 bodies from the scene. The Pakistani embassy in Morocco worked with local officials to facilitate the identification process. Fingerprint data and photographs were shared with NADRA, which verified the identities of the victims. Once the confirmation was completed, official lists were compiled and released. A tragic boat accident off the coast of Morocco, which occurred after departing from Mauritania on January 2, claimed the lives of at least 50 people. The ill-fated vessel was carrying 86 migrants, with Moroccan authorities reporting that 66 of the passengers were Pakistani nationals. Following the incident, 36 people were rescued by Moroccan authorities. In the wake of the tragedy, strong reactions have emerged from the Pakistani government, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directing authorities to take stern action against human traffickers and officials involved in facilitating illegal migration.