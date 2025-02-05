Another Kashmir Day

Every year on February 5, we come together to send a loud and clear message to the world that Kashmiris are not alone in their struggle against Indian brutality. Yet, after seven decades, little has altered for those in the breathtaking valley who relentlessly sacrifice their lives, security, and dignity for the unjust crime of seeking basic rights. Kashmir Day should not just be a mark on our calendars where we organise a rally here or address a presser there to leave a hollow impression; it must serve as a powerful reminder of the resilience, sacrifices, and pursuit of justice emblematic of the Kashmiri narrative.

The plight of the Kashmiri people, often overshadowed by geopolitical manoeuvres by an administration using money to buy the silence of the international community, calls for renewed attention and actionable advocacy. The quest for self-determination and human rights has resulted in profound suffering, and while historical grievances are well-known, the everyday realities of life in conflict are yet to be highlighted at leading humanitarian platforms. What does life look like for a young person growing up amidst conflict? How do these circumstances affect their education, health, and future aspirations? By sharing these personal stories, we can cultivate a greater sense of empathy and urgency surrounding their battle.

Kashmiris have demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of adversity; their unwavering spirit shining as a rallying point for all of us. Sadly, our responsibility towards supporting them has never gone beyond holding pompoms and hoping for a divine miracle to do the rest. It is crucial to channel our empathy into concrete actions. The global community must prioritise the Kashmir issue, forcing New Delhi to abide by the UN resolutions and organising the long-awaited plebiscite.

Let us rise to the occasion and extend the good fight beyond a single news cycle. The people of Pakistan would have to realise that remembering the worsening human rights situation in the illegally occupied territory cannot be reduced to an annual ritual. How can we ensure that India plays its role in the peace talks and finally restores peace in the largest open-air concentration camp in modern history, as it has repeatedly announced? By lobbying for international resolutions that uphold human rights and self-determination year-round, pressuring our leaders to take visible stands for justice, and utilising digital platforms to share the untold stories widely and consistently. *