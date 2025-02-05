Threads of Yesterday in Today’s Governance

“There is nothing so useless as doing efficiently that which should not be done at all.” Peter Drucker, the famed management consultant, once quipped. While Drucker was speaking of business, his words resonate uncannily with the workings of the administrative setups in South Asia – where processes, no matter how polished, often outlive their purpose.

At its core, the administrative framework in Pakistan is a relic of the British colonial apparatus. Designed to maintain control rather than uplift society, this system was designed to prioritize order over innovation. Decades after independence, it remains largely intact, with only cosmetic changes made to accommodate the growing complexities of governance. While it would be unfair to deem the system entirely ineffective-many aspects do function and some even excel-it is equally undeniable that for the average citizen, bureaucracy often feels more like a fortress of procedural rigidity than a bridge to progress.

Instances of inefficiency are ubiquitous, from citizens shuttling between offices to resolve basic grievances to public servants working through outdated processes that hinder productivity. Reform attempts, though frequent, have largely failed to address the root causes of these inefficiencies. Over 25 entities created to modernize administrative systems have focused more on peripheral issues like recruitment, training and compensation structures, leaving the core inefficiencies – the delays, redundancies and rigid hierarchies – intact.

Bureaucracy, while inherently structured, has evolved into a rigid system that prioritizes procedure over public service.

The fundamental issue lies in the design of this apparatus. Bureaucracy, while inherently structured, has evolved into a rigid system that prioritizes procedure over public service. This inertia brings to mind the observation of British civil servant and scholar Ernest Barker, who noted in his seminal work, The Machinery of Government: An Introduction to Public Administration, that “administrative systems often become victims of their success, fossilizing into structures that resist evolution.” Barker’s insight captures the essence of our country’s administrative setup – an entity that has achieved longevity but struggles with adaptability. This rigidity is most evident in the generalist cadre, which forms the backbone of the civil service. These officers are often lauded for their administrative versatility, yet their frequent transitions between roles – let’s say handling health one day, education the next and finance soon after – highlight a glaring inefficiency: the lack of domain-specific expertise.

In an era defined by rapid technological advancement and global interconnectivity, such a system is ill-suited to the complexities of modern governance. The devolution of powers to provinces through the 18th Amendment has further exposed these limitations. With many responsibilities now residing at the provincial level, the relevance of a generalist cadre operating from federal service warrants reconsideration. If this cadre is to remain integral to governance, it must undergo significant reform to align with the demands of a decentralized system.

A forward-looking administrative framework would envision a leaner federal bureaucracy focused on strategic policymaking, standard-setting and coordination with provinces. This would reduce redundant layers of decision-making and promote accountability. Digitalization must play a pivotal role in this transformation to facilitate faster service delivery and eliminate archaic processes that often hinder rather than help.

More critically, the expertise gap must be addressed through a systematic overhaul of the generalist cadre. Officers could spend the first three to five years of their service in general roles and gain foundational administrative experience. Beyond this, a structured system of specialization should be introduced. Departments could be grouped based on shared characteristics and overlapping mandates to ensure coherence and expertise.

For instance, departments like Public Health Engineering, Irrigation, Communications and Works, Local Government and Municipal Services can be grouped – though distinct in function – all share a focus on “Development and Infrastructure”. Similarly, Health, Education and Social Welfare Departments could form a “Social Services” cluster, while Home Affairs, Prosecution and Law Departments could comprise a “Law and Order” group. Another logical grouping might include Agriculture, Fisheries, Livestock, Forestry and Wildlife Departments under the umbrella of “Agriculture, Food and Livelihood.” By assigning officers to these clusters after their initial generalist years, they would gain domain-specific expertise, ensuring more effective governance and public service delivery.

This model would also ensure smoother transitions between departments within a cluster, maintaining relevance while promoting adaptability. Secure tenures in postings must complement this structure, allowing competent officers the time to implement meaningful reforms. Historical precedent shows that when officers are given the time and autonomy to lead, departments thrive. Additionally, the inclusion of lateral entry into the bureaucracy could revolutionize the system. By opening administrative roles to professionals with expertise in emerging fields, governance could benefit from fresh perspectives and modern solutions. Whether in technology, urban planning or environmental management – external experts could infuse the system with the innovative thinking it desperately needs.

The challenges of the 21st century-technological revolutions, global interconnectedness and an increasingly informed and demanding citizenry-require a bureaucracy capable of adapting and innovating. Preserving the status quo, while comfortable, risks leaving Pakistan unprepared for the future. Reform is not about discarding tradition but evolving it to meet contemporary needs.

The time for change is now – not tomorrow. Pakistan’s administrative machinery holds massive potential to become a catalyst for progress, but only if it is willing to adapt. Addressing systemic inefficiencies, adopting specialization and promoting innovation will allow the bureaucracy to transform from a relic of the past into a cornerstone of the nation’s future. The promise of progress lies not in preserving old ways but in reimagining them for a better tomorrow.

The writer is a public policy consultant. He can be reached at faizanshaukat598 @gmail.com