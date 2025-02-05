LHC seeks reply over PTI plea for Minar-e-Pakistan rally

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has sought response from the deputy commissioner (DC) of Lahore after the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party filed a petition requesting permission to hold a public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan on February 8.

The PTI has planned the rally to observe a “black day” in protest against what it calls the “stolen mandate” of last year’s general elections.

PTI claims that independent candidates, fielded by the party, had a significant influence on the results.

Malik, PTI’s newly appointed chief organiser for Punjab, submitted a request to Lahore DC Syed Musa Raza on January 29. After receiving no response, she approached the LHC for approval of the rally.

Presiding over the hearing, Justice Farooq Haider directed the Lahore DC to appear before the court on February 6 and provide a response.

The court also asked for replies from other respondents, including the Punjab government and senior district officials.

Speaking to the media, Malik called the event not just PTI’s day but “Pakistan’s day,” urging the public to join the protest against what she described as continued oppression of PTI members over the past two years.

Malik accused the government of attempting to prevent peaceful protests.

The PTI plans to hold additional rallies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the party holds power. PTI is also set to distribute Rs50 million in development funds to village councils and offer financial support to workers recently convicted by military courts for their involvement in May 9, 2023, riots.

In her petition, Malik urged the LHC to restrain law enforcement from “harassing” PTI workers and hindering their right to assemble.

She described the repeated security concerns raised by the authorities as a pretext to block their gatherings.

Last week, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warned the PTI of strict action if it goes ahead with its planned February 8 protest which coincides with the Champions Trophy match scheduled in Lahore.

The PTI had decided to observe black day on Feb 8 to protest against its ‘stolen mandate’ in last year’s general elections and announced a plan to hold public gatherings in Minar-e-Pakistan ground.

“The government will request the PTI to reconsider its planned protest on February 8, but if the party refuses, the state will take necessary action,” the interior minister said during his visit to the Mega Passport Centre on Peco Road in Lahore.

He accused the party of damaging Pakistan’s international image by organising demonstrations whenever foreign dignitaries visit the country. “Their politics promote chaos rather than constructive development.”