PM opens Jinnah Square; lauds completion in 72 days

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday inaugurated the newly constructed Jinnah Square and appreciated the authorities concerned for its completion in record 72 days.

Addressing a ceremony, the prime minister termed the completion of project ‘a big one’ which included three underpasses, 10 lanes and widening of 14km roads and expressed the hope that it would ease vehicular flow in the Capital.

Besides, the newly opened Jinnah Square would provide much ease to public moving on these roads and reduce pollution due to smooth traffic flow, he added.

The prime minister appreciated the interior minister and the Capital Development Authority team for completing the project in a record period of time with excellent pace of work and sense of responsibility. He observed that it was a moment of rejoice for everyone because such an approach could change fate of nations.

“The Punjab speed is now changed into Mohsin’s speed,” the prime minister lauded the interior minister and expressed the confidence that he would complete other development projects in Islamabad with similar speed.

The prime minister also desired completion of beautification drive in the capital. The ceremony was attended by members of parliament, Chairman CDA, Commissioner Islamabad, secretaries and relevant authorities. Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Naqvi said that an exquisite planning was carried out CDA team who worked day and night and commended the efforts made by the contractor and NESPAK.

Earlier, the prime minister was briefed that the Jinnah Square was completed in record 72 days instead 120 days at a reduced cost of Rs4.2 billion. Jinnah Square has three underpasses on Srinagar Highway from Zero Point to Murree (939 meters), Srinagar Highway from Murree to Zero Point (939 meters) and Suharwardy Road Convention Center to Aabpara (835 meters). Widening work on the existing roads (14km lane length) was also carried out to resolve traffic congestion at Serena Chowk and Convention Center.