Punjab Assembly gets control of Islamic Summit Minar

After half a century, the Islamic Summit Minar has been handed over to the Punjab Assembly. The Punjab Assembly Secretariat has been given the responsibility of maintaining the Islamic Summit Minar and the attached museum. The foundation of this minar was laid on February 22, 1975 in Lahore in memory of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Conference. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation Conference was held in Lahore in 1974. The Islamic Summit Minar is located at Chairing Cross (Faisal Chowk) in front of the Punjab Assembly. Secretary Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Amir Habib visited the Islamic Summit.