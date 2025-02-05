KP postpones matric and intermediate exams

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government has postponed the annual matriculation and intermediate exams due to the upcoming month of Ramadan.

The provincial government has directed all educational boards to reschedule the matric exams, which were originally set to begin on March 5. The exams will now take place after Ramadan, starting on April 8.

Nasrullah Khan, Chairman of the Peshawar Board, confirmed that the exams would be held in April, following the provincial government’s order. “The exams will begin on April 8, and an official announcement will be made at this week’s meeting of all board chairmen,” Khan said.

In addition, the government has decided to delay the intermediate exams, which were initially scheduled for April 10. These exams will now start on May 7.

The move aims to accommodate students and teachers during the holy month of Ramadan, when fasting may impact their ability to participate in exams.