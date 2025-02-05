9th multinational maritime exercise AMAN starts on Feb 7

The 9th edition of Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN and maiden AMAN Dialogue 2025 aimed at bringing maritime nations together to adopt safe and sustainable procedures, share experiences and collectively address maritime challenges to commence from February 07.

The exercise, divided in sea and harbor phases, is scheduled from 7 to 11 February with participation from over 60 countries including ships, aircrafts, special operations forces, EOD marine teams and observers, the commander Pakistan Fleet Rear Admiral Abdul Munib informed the media personnel in a press briefing here on Tuesday.

The growing global participation with representation from every region of the world in the AMAN 2025 reflects the international community’s confidence in Pakistan Navy’s role in collaborative maritime security, he said.

“This confidence has led to yet another milestone the introduction of the maiden AMAN Dialogue, which will be conducted from February 8 to 10 alongside Exercise AMAN 2025,” he announced and informed that the AMAN Dialogue will bring together Chiefs of Navies, Coast Guards and Defence forces to exchange views on shared global and regional maritime issues.

It will serve as a platform for adopting innovative solutions to address the ever-evolving challenges at sea, he stated adding, in essence, the AMAN Dialogue will merge intellectual discourse with real time practical experiences in the maritime domain.

With the evolving global landscape shifting from geo-politics to geo-economics, the security of global seaborne trade and energy routes has gained unprecedented importance while the Indian Ocean region faces a range of challenges from traditional security threats to non-traditional risks, he highlighted.

These multifaceted issues have broadened the scope of maritime security, compelling nations to re-evaluate their strategies and policies, he added.

Pakistan recognizes that no single country can address the complex challenges at sea alone, he stated adding that Pakistan Navy, in this context, launched biennial multinational exercise AMAN in 2007 under the slogan “Together for Peace”.

Over the years exercise AMAN has evolved in terms of its objectives and scope as the first edition of AMAN Exercises primarily focused on counter-terrorism and anti-piracy operations was attended by 28 countries while the ninth edition is marked with participation of over 60 countries, he observed and added that over time, the scope of exercise has expanded paving the way for doctrinal synergy to counter emerging maritime challenges.

Rear Admiral Abdul Munib informed that the AMAN 2025 is divided into two phases, i.e. Harbor and Sea. The Harbor phase to be conducted from February 7 to 9 will include various activities such as seminars, operational discussions, professional demonstrations, international gatherings and sports fixtures.

The Sea phase of the exercise from 10 to 11 February will feature tactical maneuvers and maritime security exercises, including anti-piracy and counter terrorism operations, search and rescue drills, and live firing exercises, he informed and added that the highlight of the sea phase will be the International fleet Review, which will be witnessed by both foreign and national delegates.

The Exercise AMAN 2025 will play a vital role in enhancing maritime security and strengthening Pakistan’s position as a key maritime player capable of contributing to regional and global peace and shared prosperity while safeguarding its Sea lines of communication and economic interest, he maintained.

The Rear Admiral Abdul Munib, responding to a media query, informed that AMAN Dialogue is the vision of the Chief of the Naval Staff aimed at bringing together heads of naval and maritime forces at a strategic policy level forum under a collaborative approach and finding out solutions to challenges which remained unaddressed earlier.

The participation of naval chiefs of 14 countries has been confirmed so far while we are expecting to receive more confirmations as well, he added.

On a question about the contribution of the exercises in fostering the blue economy, he said that our objective is secure and safe seas for global trade as security and maritime economy are intertwined in maritime domain.