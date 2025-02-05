CS reviews ongoing anti-polio drive in Karachi

Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Hyder Shah visited various high-risk union councils of Karachi to review the ongoing polio eradication campaign. During his visit, he met with field teams and local residents to assess the progress and challenges faced in ensuring that every child receives the essential polio drops. The Chief Secretary personally inspected door markings and finger markings of children to verify that vaccinations were being administered effectively. During his visit to Sachal Goth, he interacted with parents and polio teams to address any concerns regarding the immunization process. However, the campaign faced resistance when a police officer’s household refused to vaccinate 11 children. In response, the Chief Secretary immediately directed authorities to ensure that all children receive the polio drops without exception.

Chief Secretary Sindh emphasized his personal commitment to eradicating polio and vowed to visit campaign areas regularly to boost the morale of polio teams working tirelessly in the field. “We must demonstrate our true commitment to polio eradication, and I will personally be in the field to show my support for the polio teams. I expect the same level of dedication from all stakeholders,” he stated. He assured full support from the Sindh government for the polio eradication initiative and directed all relevant departments to play a proactive role in ensuring the success of the campaign.

Furthermore, he ordered immediate action against those refusing to vaccinate their children, stressing that strict measures would be taken against repeated refusals. The ongoing polio campaign will continue from February 3 to February 9, aiming to vaccinate over 10.6 million children across Sindh. The Chief Secretary urged district administrations and health officials to engage with hesitant parents and ensure that no child is left unvaccinated.

Separately, Chief Secretary Sindh, Asif Hyder Shah, conducted an extensive visit to various districts of Karachi to inspect ongoing development projects, traffic conditions, water supply issues, and sanitation efforts. During his visit, he expressed dissatisfaction over delays in major projects and mismanagement in civic affairs, leading him to convene an emergency meeting to address the city’s pressing issues. The meeting was attended by Secretary Local Government, Commissioner Karachi, Secretary Transport, all Deputy Commissioners, Director General SBCA, MD Solid Waste Management, Director General MDA, Director General KDA, Water Board officials, and other concerned authorities.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary voiced his concerns over the delay in the BRT Red Line project, stating that the prolonged work has caused significant distress to the public. The Secretary Transport informed that the project is expected to be completed by June 2026, with ongoing challenges related to utility shifting and Civil Aviation’s Right of Way NOC. The Chief Secretary directed the relevant authorities to accelerate the work and resolve the pending issues immediately. While reviewing the city’s infrastructure, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah expressed strong displeasure over unnecessary road digging, instructing the Commissioner Karachi to strictly prohibit road cutting and move a summary for imposing Section 144.

He emphasized that any necessary excavation should be immediately followed by proper road restoration. Addressing traffic congestion, he pointed out the increasing problem of illegal parking of rickshaws, trucks, and trailers under city bridges and ordered immediate action to remove them. He also directed all Assistant Commissioners to take strict measures against encroachments, particularly makeshift stalls obstructing traffic flow. Furthermore, he instructed that No Objection Certificates (NOCs) of weekly markets causing traffic issues should be canceled immediately.