ATC extends Swati’s interim bail in May 9 cases

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore has extended interim bail for PTI leader Azam Khan Swati in five cases related to the May 9 events until February 12. The hearing was presided over by Judge Manzar Ali Gul, who reviewed Swati’s bail applications. During the proceedings, Swati’s counsel, Chaudhry Adnan Kalar, submitted an application for exemption from court appearance, citing Swati’s heart condition and ongoing medical treatment in Mansehra, which prevents him from traveling. Judge Manzar Ali Gul accepted the exemption request but issued a stern warning, stating, “I am granting a few more days, but the accused must appear in court at the next hearing.” Subsequently, the court extended Swati’s interim bail until February 12 and adjourned the hearing.